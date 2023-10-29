48º
75-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in I-75 construction zone in Oakland County

Man had dementia and had been reported missing

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Oakland County, Springfield Township
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A 75-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in a construction zone on I-75 in Oakland County.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, on southbound I-75 near Rattalee Lake Road in Oakland County. The area of the road where the crash happened was closed for roadwork.

Police said the 75-year-old man had dementia and had been reported missing. He is believed to have been driving a Volkswagen Tiguan southbound in the closed portion of the freeway through a section of the roadway which was missing a portion of the concrete, creating a 1.5-foot drop off.

The impact was severe enough to cause substantial damage to the vehicle and fatally injure the 75-year-old man. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The man’s family has been notified.

