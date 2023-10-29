Morning 4: ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies, UAW and Stellantis reach deal -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, has died at 54
“Friends” star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television’s most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54.
The actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news. Both outlets cited unnamed sources confirming Perry’s death.
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
The Stellantis deal, which still must be ratified by members, leaves only GM without an agreement with the union. But the union walked out Saturday night at a GM factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, in an effort to increase pressure on the company to reach a deal.
Azra Chamber of Horrors in Madison Heights voted one of best haunted houses in country
The Azra Chamber of Horrors Haunted House in Madison Heights was voted one of the best haunted houses in the country in USA Today’s Top 10 Haunts in the Nation contest.
The attraction features 40 different rooms, each with a different theme meant to tap into people’s deepest fears. The haunt has been in operation for six years and there are new features in 2023, including six new rooms.
Pontiac woman killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing street
Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Pontiac woman and fled the scene of the crash.
The hit-and-run crash happened at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, on University Drive near Kenilworth in Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sequence Shanell Wright, 29, was attempting to cross University Drive from south to north when she was struck by a vehicle.