Pontiac family wants answers in fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl

PONTIAC, Mich. – A grieving family is pleading for help identifying the person who shot and killed a teenage girl in Pontiac.

Desiree Childs, 16, was killed near the intersection of Menominee and Johnson streets late Saturday night. The teen’s family is having a tough time coping with the tragic loss.

“I’m just waiting on her to come through that door,” said Nicole Jones, the teen’s mom. " I know it’s real because I saw her body yesterday.”

Desiree was shot while walking home with a friend.

“There’s so much gun violence in this world,” Jones said. “It just needs to stop.”

That senseless shooting happened a couple of blocks from the family’s home. It happened a few steps from a church, and in an area where Desiree’s mom said the teen would often walk.

“I feel like my baby was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Jones explained. “I don’t think the bullets were meant for her.”

Investigators say they also don’t believe the bullets were meant for the teen, who loved ones described as being known for her kind nature, love for selfies, and dreams of becoming a cosmetologist.

“We have a couple of people of interest that we’re attempting to get clarification on what’s going on,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

The Sheriff said at least 12 investigators are working the case currently. They are canvassing the area and searching for leads. They could use more information.

“At least having the person responsible brought to justice brings a small measure of some relief and some comfort that they’re brought to justice,” Bouchard said. “We really need the public’s help.

This tragedy has left a void among Desiree’s loved ones. The teen was seen as a pillar among her siblings and friends.

Jones said she just wants the person who fired the fatal shots identified.

“We’ve got to find whoever it is,” Jones cried. “We just want justice for my baby, because she was supposed to be here.”

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in her death. Investigators are urging anyone with information to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. You can donate here.