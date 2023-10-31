Ambassador Bridge reaches agreement with neighborhood group, City of Detroit over plaza expansion plans

DETROIT – Families in one Southwest Detroit neighborhood could see some big changes coming to their community.

Residents with the Hubbard Richard Resident Association said the changes come after reaching a Community Agreement with the Ambassador Bridge and the company’s efforts to expand The Ambassador Bridge Plaza in that area.

“We are a neighborhood of almost 2,000 people,” said Sam Butler, President of Hubbard Richard Resident Association.

One of the noticeable arteries in the neighborhood is The Ambassador Bridge. Its expansion, over time, has been a source of concern for some residents.

“For a long time, they have sought to close city streets, to buy up houses, and they sit vacant,” Butler added.

This week, the City of Detroit and the Hubbard Richard Resident Association announced they’ve reached a new Community Agreement with the Ambassador Bridge.

Under the Community Agreement, The Ambassador Bridge will be donating 10 of the properties it owns in and around the area to the Hubbard Richard neighborhood. It will give property to the City of Detroit that would benefit the Roberto Clemente Rec Center. Demolition of the old Greyhound building on W. Fort Street is part of the plan, including donating a large portion of that property to the Hubbard Richard neighborhood for non-industrial development.

It will also make improvements along 16th Street to help with traffic to the neighborhood, among other things.

“With some of the property that we get, we’re very interested in if can we plant more trees,” Butler explained. “Can we revitalize them into affordable housing?”

With the new plan, the Hubbard Richard Resident Association is also agreeing to The Ambassador Bridge Plaza Expansion in certain areas. It will also have input on design features, including lighting, buffers, and sidewalks.

“It’s good to recognize that one segment is recognizing the value of neighborhoods in the community, and doing something positive to help out,” said Raymond Lozano, Executive Director of Mexican Town Community Development Corporation.

Neighbors said the new Community Agreement comes after more than a year of discussions and community meetings.

Moving forward, The Ambassador Bridge will be working with Detroit to obtain city approvals and official approval on the Community Agreement by the Detroit City Council.