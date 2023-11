MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A 28-year-old Macomb County man is facing charges after a crash killed another driver.

According to authorities, Jake Klein was driving while intoxicated Sunday, Oct. 29, when they rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle died from their injuries from the crash.

Klein was charged Monday, Oct. 30, with operating while intoxicated causing death. Bond was set at $25,000.

He is expected to return to court for his probable cause hearing Nov. 13.