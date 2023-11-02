Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Jalaiah Holloway went missing Thursday (Nov. 2) at 4:05 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a navy-blue Tommy Hilfiger coat, black pants, and white Nike Air shoes.
Police released limited information on the case.
|Jalaiah Holloway
|Details
|Age
|16
|Height
|4′11″
|Hair
|Long black
|Weight
|115 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.