Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Jalaiah Holloway went missing Thursday (Nov. 2) at 4:05 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a navy-blue Tommy Hilfiger coat, black pants, and white Nike Air shoes.

Police released limited information on the case.

Jalaiah Holloway Details Age 16 Height 4′11″ Hair Long black Weight 115 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

