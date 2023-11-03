Morning 4: What to know about dozens of rabies cases confirmed in Michigan so far in 2023 -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan has confirmed 51 rabies cases this year: Here’s what you need to know

There have been 51 confirmed cases of rabies in Michigan so far this year, according to data from Thursday.

Cases have been confirmed in bats, skunks, a cat, and a dog.

Motorcyclist killed by SUV turning left into Monroe County store

A motorcyclist was killed when the driver of an SUV crashed into him while turning left into a Monroe County store, police said.

Samantha Woll murder: Where things stand as Detroit investigation nears 2 weeks

Law enforcement continue to investigate the fatal stabbing of Samantha Woll, a well-known leader in Detroit’s Jewish community, but police haven’t provided any case updates in more than a week.

UAW wants Toyota autoworkers to join movement after historic Big Three gains

The United Auto Workers union has plans for an expansion to other automotive companies outside of Detroit’s Big Three automakers, and its sights are especially set on the profitable Toyota.

