Canton Township parents receive late son’s game-worn jersey

Jordan Black killed in car crash 10 years ago

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A decade ago Canton Township hockey player Jordan Black was killed in a car crash on Thanksgiving morning.

Blake Stewart was his childhood friend. Larry Pelliccioni is a hockey jersey collector. The two hockey enthusiasts connected over social media when Pelliccioni found a game-worn jersey that belonged to Jordan Black.

When Stewart saw the Topeka Scarecrows game-worn jersey he immediately knew he had to get it to Jordan Black’s family. So, he worked with Pelliccioni to surprise Jordan Black’s parents.

The chose the Detroit Game Worn Hockey Expo as the place to present them with their late son’s game-worn jersey. Greg and Sharon Black thought they were coming to watch their grandson Jordan receive an award.

Watch the video above to see the moment they are presented with the jersey.

