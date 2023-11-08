Jim Fouts reflects on 4 terms as Warren mayor

WARREN, Mich. – It’s a changing of the guard in Warren and it’s a history-making change. State Rep. Lori Stone is in. Mayor Jim Fouts is out.

Being mayor of Warren has meant so much to Fouts. He reflected on his time in office and his plans for the future.

“I’m very appreciative and happy that the citizens of Warren gave me 16 wonderful years,” Fouts said.

Elected in 2007, Fouts is preparing to leave office, but his office doesn’t show any signs that his mayoral chapter is coming to an end.

Pictures and newspaper clippings celebrating his years as mayor remain up, not boxed away.

Fouts shared that he’s proud of his steering of the economy, handling of the pandemic, and the detention basin project in the works to alleviate flooding in the city.

“I love this job. I went home every night I returned calls. People could call me any night,” he said.

Fouts had a retirement party last week.

“I look back and I would never have dreamed that I would become mayor or even a councilman,” he said.

Stone became the first woman elected to lead Warren during Tuesday’s election, defeating George Dimas, who Fouts endorsed.

Fouts had hoped to seek a fifth term. However, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled a charter amendment involving term limits, approved by voters during his fourth term, prevented him from doing so.

“The election is over and my job right now, my most important job is to help the new mayor transition into becoming a successful mayor,” Fouts said.

Part of that will be working with the City Council, which Fouts admits was especially difficult over the past four years.

“It involves major differences. It involves the city charter,” he said.

Reflecting on the past 16 years, Fouts does not desire to change the past.

“No, I don’t have any regrets,” he said.

Fouts said he doesn’t know what his next chapter will be.

Stone will be sworn in next week. She was unavailable for an interview, citing her busy schedule in Lansing.