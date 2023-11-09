Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Cassidy Cathey failed to return home after she went to the park on Tuesday (Nov. 7) at 4:33 p.m. in the 2500 block of S. Beatrice Street.

Cathey was last seen wearing a mint green bubble coat, pajama pants with white stripes, ‘Adidas’ flip flops, and a gray purse..

According to her guardian, she suffers from Bipolar Disorder.

Cassidy Cathey Details Age 16 Hair Black in two pigtails Height 5′0″ Eyes Brown Weight 115

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage