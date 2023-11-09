47º
Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Cassidy Cathey last seen on Nov. 7

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Cassidy Cathey failed to return home after she went to the park on Tuesday (Nov. 7) at 4:33 p.m. in the 2500 block of S. Beatrice Street.

Cathey was last seen wearing a mint green bubble coat, pajama pants with white stripes, ‘Adidas’ flip flops, and a gray purse..

According to her guardian, she suffers from Bipolar Disorder.

Cassidy CatheyDetails
Age16
HairBlack in two pigtails
Height5′0″
EyesBrown
Weight115

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

