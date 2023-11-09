Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Cassidy Cathey failed to return home after she went to the park on Tuesday (Nov. 7) at 4:33 p.m. in the 2500 block of S. Beatrice Street.
Cathey was last seen wearing a mint green bubble coat, pajama pants with white stripes, ‘Adidas’ flip flops, and a gray purse..
According to her guardian, she suffers from Bipolar Disorder.
|Cassidy Cathey
|Details
|Age
|16
|Hair
|Black in two pigtails
|Height
|5′0″
|Eyes
|Brown
|Weight
|115
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.