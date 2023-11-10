Man charged with first-degree murder in death of woman whose body was found in truck after Roseville crash

Stephen Freeman is accused of having a body in his truck at this Oct. 27, 2022, crash scene in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The man charged in connection with a Macomb County car crash that led to the discovery of a woman’s body is now facing additional charges.

Stephen Freeman is accused of murdering 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in October 2022. He was 19 years old at the time.

Freeman was initially charged with felony murder in November 2022. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday, Nov. 10, that the charges have been escalated to first-degree murder.

Additionally, the prosecutor added charges of first-degree home invasion and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Freeman’s original charges of felony murder, concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle remain active.

Authorities had been looking for Freeman after police found a woman’s body in the bed of a pickup truck after a car crash in October 2022. Freeman is accused of driving Seitz’s truck and crashing into a semi truck at the corner of Hayes and Common roads. Freeman reportedly fled the scene on foot, and Roseville police found Seitz’s body inside of the vehicle.

Authorities believe Freeman broke into Seitz’s home when she wasn’t there before the crash. When she got home, prosecutors said an “altercation ensued resulting in Gabriele Seitz’s death.”

Freeman remains lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison.