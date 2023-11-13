Macomb County man accused of pushing officer over second-story banister arraigned

ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 43-year-old man was arraigned Monday, Nov. 13, after he reportedly assaulted police officers in Armada Village.

According to authorities, Christopher Lynch was being served a mental health petition by two police officers at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 8, when he pushed one officer over a second-story banister and physically assaulted the other.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Lynch had promoted anti-police and anti-government views in the past.

Lynch was arraigned Monday, Nov. 13 with resisting and obstructing a police officer causing serious injury and resisting and obstructing a police officer causing injury. His bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety and is required to receive a mental health evaluation.

If released on bond, Lynch is required to not be within 1,000 feet of the Armada Police Department.