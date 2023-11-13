Theives use truck as battering ram to break into Detroit marijuana dispensary

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people wanted in an armed robbery and burglary of a Detroit marijuana dispensary.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov 11. According to authorities, two armed people left a black Cadillac SUV on Mack Avenue and approached a 45-year-old security guard who was sitting in his vehicle. They reportedly took his keys and cell phone and fled the scene. At the same time, three other people used an older Chevrolet SUV to break into a marijuana dispensary that they then burgled.

The three who broke into the dispensary fled the scene in the black Cadillac SUV.

Police were able to recover the Chevrolet at the scene.

Photos of the suspects and the Cadillac SUV can be seen below. Surveillance video of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.