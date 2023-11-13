Threat investigation prompts Clintondale schools to cancel classes Monday

Shown are lockers at Penn Wood High School in Lansdowne, Pa., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Classes were canceled Monday at all schools in the Clintondale Community Schools district as police investigate a threat.

Authorities said the school district canceled classes for all K-12 students on Monday, Nov. 13 after a threat was made toward Clintondale High School over the weekend. Clinton Township police were investigating the threat that reportedly involved “several juveniles.”

Police did not provide any additional details about the nature of the threat. Officials did say that no arrests had been made as of 7:40 a.m. on Monday.

Classes were canceled in the district “out of caution,” police said, and it was unknown if students would return to their regular schedules by Tuesday.

No other details were provided at the time of this writing. Anyone with information was encouraged to call police at 586-493-7856.

The incident comes as the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is particularly focused on ending and preventing school violence and threats, and has promised to hold students and their parents accountable in connection with school threats.