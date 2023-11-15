Motown Museum’s America’s Thanksgiving Parade float celebrates city’s music legacy

DETROIT – The countdown is on. There are about seven days until America’s Thanksgiving Parade hits Woodward Avenue.

This year, there are going to be several new additions to the lineup.

A new float celebrating Detroit’s musical legacy was unveiled Wednesday, Nov. 15. It’s a partnership between the Motown Museum and Amazon.

It’s the first time Amazon participated in the parade.

Additionally, Amazon has committed $175,000 to Motown Museum’s Hitsville program that develops young talent in the city.

You can find the float, along with several others, on Thanksgiving morning. Coverage begins at 6 a.m. on WDIV-TV in Detroit, or streaming on Local 4+, an app you can download for free on any smart TV device, like Roku or Apple TV.

---> What you can do with Local 4′s free TV streaming app: Local 4+

The parade broadcast starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m.

