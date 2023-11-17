Detroit casino workers reach tentative union deal amid monthlong strike

DETROIT – Unionized workers on strike at three Downtown Detroit casinos reached a tentative deal Friday that could end the monthlong picket.

The Detroit Casino Council, representing casino workers who are members of multiple union locals, reached a tentative contract agreement with MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown on Friday, Nov. 17. About 3,700 unionized casino workers went on strike at the downtown casinos on Oct. 17 after their contract expired about without a new agreement to replace it.

Workers were at odds with the companies over healthcare costs and wages, particularly as the business rebounds following pandemic struggles. Union members told Local 4 last month that they didn’t want to strike amid what they called hard times, but feel they needed to be heard.

“The workers are seeking contract improvements after years of pandemic hardship -- including wages that keep up with inflation, healthcare, retirement security, technology language, fair workloads for housekeepers, and more -- but casino management has been unwilling to deliver a fair contract for workers,” union officials said in October.

Company leaders said in October that multiple offers had been made to the council throughout the months of negotiations. Matt Buckley, president and COO of MGM’s Midwest Group, said then that MGM Grand Detroit had offered its “largest pay increase” in the casino’s history.

The council -- which oversees casino workers represented by Unite Here, United Auto Workers, Teamsters, Operating Engineers, and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters unions -- reportedly reached a tentative five-year contract agreement to end the strike on Nov. 17, 32 days into the casino strike. The Unite Here union’s Local 24 said the tentative agreement is the “best agreement in [the] history of [the] Detroit casino industry.”

The agreement must next be voted on and approved by the workers in order for it to take effect. No additional details were provided as of this writing, though union officials said an official statement from the council was “forthcoming.”