Detroit police seeks family of 2-year-old boy found wandering on city’s west side

A young boy was found alone in Detroit on Nov. 17, 2023.

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are looking for whoever is responsible for a young child found on the city’s west side.

According to authorities, the Detroit Fire Department found the child wandering alone near the intersection of Sussex Street and Fenkell Avenue at about 4:15 p.m.

The child is believed to be 2 years old. He stands 2 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 35 pounds.

Police said he possibly has the name “King.”

Anyone who recognizes the boy or has any information regarding his parents or guardians is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.