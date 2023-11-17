Warren police release video after pursuit ends with officer shooting man on I-94

WARREN, Mich. – Police have released dash and body cam footage from a chase that ended with a Warren officer shooting and injuring a man on I-94.

At 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, a Warren police officer in a marked patrol vehicle stopped a man driving a silver sedan for speeding in the area of 8 Mile Road and Montrose Avenue. The 26-year-old driver of the vehicle will not be identified publicly until formal charges have been issued.

Dash cam video showed the officer activating his lights and siren. The driver pulled over to the left side of the road and stopped. The officer approached the car and stated that he pulled him over because he was driving 52 miles per hour and the speed limit was 40 miles per hour.

The driver can be heard stating that the car belongs to his girlfriend and he does not have identification with him. The officer demands he put the car in park and give him the keys to the vehicle. The driver refuses and a short argument ensues.

The driver started the vehicle and the officer ran back to his patrol car. He used his radio to tell other officers in the area that he believes the driver will flee and they should block him in. A second patrol vehicle moved forward and that’s when the driver fled the scene. Other officers blocked traffic near Van Dyke Avenue as the driver continued to flee.

Warren police pursued the vehicle through several streets and the driver entered I-94. The next clip Warren police released showed the driver crashing into vehicles on I-94, where traffic had stopped. He then tried to flee along the median wall. As a patrol vehicle approached from behind, the driver backed up and the vehicles collided. The officer’s airbag deployed.

The driver is shown in the video still trying to push forward along the media wall. His vehicle approached a truck that had a passenger door open. A Warren police officer outside of their vehicle opened fire, striking the driver once in the arm.

The driver was transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries. He has since been discharged and is being held at the Warren Police Department awaiting charges.

Police said one officer was injured, but no bystanders were injured. Michigan State Police will be investigating.

