Why police pursuits are putting innocent motorists in danger across Metro Detroit

Warren police were busy on the roads chasing cars and catching suspects as Local 4 saw our second police chase in two days, with the latest one landing on I-94 in Wayne County.

Warren police engaged in a chase and shooting, which shut down the eastbound lanes of I-94 near the Lodge Freeway on Thursday (Nov. 16) after 2:40 p.m.

Thursday’s incident involved Warren, Detroit, and Michigan State Police who all were at the scene by 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, another chase and pursuit occurred in Warren, zipped through Detroit, and ended in Hamtramck with a couple of civilian vehicles damaged along with two police cruisers.

After a suspect tried getting away from Warren police on Thursday, shots were fired.

It was a Warren police officer firing one shot at a driver police say was using his vehicle as a weapon when he sped off from a traffic stop in Warren, ramming multiple Warren police cars.

Warren officers pursued the suspect to Detroit, nearing rush hour.

“Dispatch, I am watching it and all of our people are okay. The suspect looks like he’s hit.”

Police say the driver was hit in his arm.

The community was asking what happened when the driver crashed on I-94, which made the officer decide to open fire.

“He was attempting to get his car unstuck, putting officers and motorists in danger,” said Warren police Captain Charles Rushton.

The pursuit was the fourth police pursuit for the Warren Police Department in 24 hours.

The pursuits by police bring on questions from innocent motorists as they are being put in danger.

“Each pursuit we take on a case-by-case basis,” Rushton said. “This one started by ramming police cars in the first 30 seconds of it.”

MSP, so far, has been the only one that decided not to pursue as they helicopters.

“We have a helicopter, and our helicopter, if you follow our social media, we’re locking up a lot of people, and we are doing it safely by not getting in these pursuits because we can’t control the person who is in that other car,” said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw.

The Warren Police Department said every car has a camera, so they can watch live if a pursuit occurs, meaning the supervisor can say to keep going or to back off.

Officials say the 26-year-old driver who was shot on Detroit’s east side was said to be OK.