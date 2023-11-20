Morning 4: Workers still striking at 1 Detroit casino after voting down deal -- and other news

People gamble during the launch of legalized sports betting in Michigan at the MGM Grand Detroit casino in Detroit, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Detroit casino workers reject tentative deal at MGM Grand, continue striking

After reaching a tentative union contract last week with three Downtown Detroit casinos, unionized workers at two of the casinos voted to ratify the deal to officially end their strike over the weekend.

However, unionized casino workers at MGM Grand Detroit were still on strike Monday, Nov. 20 after voting down the tentative contract agreement reached with the company.

Mystery dog illness: Symptoms to monitor, what owners should do

A respiratory illness is spreading among dogs in several states and veterinarians haven’t figured out what is making them sick.

Veterinarians are encouraging dog owners to take precautions to keep their pets safe as veterinarians investigate the illness.

‘I can’t (bleep) believe it!’: Eminem has very relatable reaction to Detroit Lions’ comeback win

Legendary Detroit rapper Eminem was just as happy about the Lions’ comeback win as you were, and his reaction was totally relatable.

Where to get donated food in Metro Detroit ahead of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just days away, a major effort is underway in Metro Detroit to help ensure families have food on the table.

Forgotten Harvest is hosting food distribution events at several locations this week to provide donated food to people in need. The charity says the need has increased 30% over previous years.

