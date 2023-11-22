41º
Shelby Township boy fighting to survive receives ultimate gift ahead of Thanksgiving

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – For almost a third of his life, a little Shelby Township boy named Beckett has been fighting to survive at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

On Wednesday (Nov. 22), the very definition of Thanksgiving occurred as his family returned home to an amazing welcome.

The inside of his home could be an episode of HGTV’s before and after shows as it is high-end, first class, designed in every nook and cranny. Even his bedroom was fabulous.

