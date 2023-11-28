84-year-old man charged with OWI in crash that killed pedestrian in Macomb County

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – An 84-year-old man from Harrison Township has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian in Macomb County.

The crash happened July 3, just before 11 p.m. in Harrison Township. Police said a 47-year-old man from Troy was crossing Jefferson Avenue, near Cottrell Street, when he was struck by a van. He died from his injuries.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police.

Richard Munro was charged Tuesday, Nov. 28, with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. He was given a $25,000 personal bond. If released, Munro is required to wear an alcohol tether and surrender his driver’s license.

He is expected to return to court for his probable cause hearing Dec. 5.