Live stream: Tugboats work to free freighter stuck in Detroit River

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

A massive freighter that ran aground in the Detroit River on Monday is expected to be freed Tuesday with the help of multiple tugboats, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A 623-foot-long freighter transporting 21,000 tons of wheat to Italy ran aground at about 7:37 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 just outside of Belle Isle Anchorage. The ship, which departed from Canada, had been docked at the anchorage overnight Sunday into Monday before getting stuck Monday morning.

Officials said the freighter’s bow thrusters were inoperable on Monday, and the ship’s anchor dragged, causing it to run aground.

Small tugboats were working to free the ship Monday, but were unsuccessful. The U.S. Coast Guard told Local 4 Tuesday that after many calculations, a plan was in place to move the freighter into open water once again.

