Timelapse: Tiny tugboats free massive freighter that ran aground in Detroit River

DETROIT – A massive freighter that ran aground in the Detroit River on Monday was freed Tuesday afternoon with the help of multiple tugboats.

You can watch the final hour leading up to the big moment in a condensed timelapse in the video player above.

A 623-foot-long freighter transporting 21,000 tons of wheat to Italy ran aground at about 7:37 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 just outside of Belle Isle Anchorage. The ship, which departed from Canada, had been docked at the anchorage overnight Sunday into Monday before getting stuck Monday morning.

Officials said the freighter’s bow thrusters were inoperable on Monday, and the ship’s anchor dragged, causing it to run aground.

Small tugboats attempted to free the ship Monday but were unsuccessful.

After the anchor was able to be pulled Tuesday afternoon, multiple tugboats were able to move the freighter into open water once again.

A third party will assess the ship’s sea-worthiness to decide if it can proceed to Italy.

