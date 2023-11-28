Morning 4: Crews working to refloat massive freighter aground in Detroit River -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Freighter stuck in Detroit River should be freed Tuesday, Coast Guard says

A massive freighter that ran aground in the Detroit River on Monday is expected to be freed Tuesday with the help of multiple tugboats, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

‘From devastated to unified’: How Michigan fans galvanized team after Zak Zinter injury

A college football analyst broke down a magical moment during the Michigan-Ohio State game when fans at the Big House galvanized the Wolverines after a devastating injury to Zak Zinter.

Giving Tuesday 2023: 60+ Michigan charities that deserve your donation

Giving Tuesday is upon us! Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

Since its inaugural year in 2012, #GivingTuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy with events throughout the year and a growing catalog of resources.

Looking for a local charity to donate to? Here’s a list of some great ones.

Snow squall warnings: What the winter alert means and what to do if you’re driving in one

The first snow squall warning of the year was issued for parts of Metro Detroit on Monday night.

