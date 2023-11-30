Detroit Lions give back through custom cleats to support their favorite causes

DETROIT – When the Detroit Lions take on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday, you’ll see the charities and organizations the players hold close to their hearts.

It is a rare opportunity that many Lions players will use in hopes of raising funds for good causes.

Detroit native Anthony Pittman will highlight two different charities, one of which is F.A.R.M, Family Assistance for Renaissance Men. The second is a surprise, but both groups, he says, aim to help men better themselves for themselves and their families.

Frank Ragnow will be wearing cleats displaying Rags Remembered, a charity in honor of his father, who passed away from a heart attack when Ragnow was a junior in college.

The charity helps kids grieving the loss of a parent or loved one by providing them special access to nature and the outdoors.

“Me and my dad, he was my best friend, and to be able to honor him in any way I can is a blessing, and to be able to help a young kid see that a football player is grieving too, I’d love to help,” said Ragnow.

Tracy Leonard Walker III highlighted the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research.

“I’ve had two aunts who battled with breast cancer,” said Walker, who is looking forward to the opportunity to spread awareness.

Ifeatu Melifonwu is showing his love for the Coach Frank Ortega Foundation, which pays registration and equipment fees for kids who otherwise would not be able to cover the cost of playing sports.

“It really hit home with me because I was one of those people when I was growing up, either family friend or coaches would pay for my equipment,” said Melifonwu.

The Lions will match donations made to these charities up to $100,000.

Click here for a full list of the charities Lions players will be represented on Sunday.

Players cleats can be seen below:

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats to help bring awareness to F.A.R.M. (Family Assistance for Renaissance Men) sponsored by Comerica for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats to help bring awareness to F.A.R.M. (Family Assistance for Renaissance Men) sponsored by Comerica for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach Brian Duker for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers Coach David Corrao for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats to help bring awareness to F.A.R.M. (Family Assistance for Renaissance Men) sponsored by Comerica for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers Coach David Corrao for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats to help bring awareness to F.A.R.M. (Family Assistance for Renaissance Men) sponsored by Comerica for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats to help bring awareness to F.A.R.M. (Family Assistance for Renaissance Men) sponsored by Comerica for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions) (Detroit Lions)