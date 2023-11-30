31º
Join Insider

Local News

Detroit police seek help finding driver involved in triple hit-and-run

3 victims are being treated for their injuries

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on finding the driver involved in a triple hit-and-run. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on finding the driver involved in a triple hit-and-run.

The incident occurred on Saturday (Nov. 25) at 5:35 p.m. in the area of Schoolcraft Road and Rutland Street, where three women, ages 25, 34, and 50, got hit by an unknown suspect while crossing the street.

The unknown suspect was driving a black 2006-2013 Cadillac DTS (The vehicle had front-end damage before the incident).

The three women are being treated for their injuries. Two of them are in critical condition, and the third victim (50-year-old) is now listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or DetroitRewards.tv.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter