Detroit police seek help finding driver involved in triple hit-and-run

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on finding the driver involved in a triple hit-and-run.

The incident occurred on Saturday (Nov. 25) at 5:35 p.m. in the area of Schoolcraft Road and Rutland Street, where three women, ages 25, 34, and 50, got hit by an unknown suspect while crossing the street.

The unknown suspect was driving a black 2006-2013 Cadillac DTS (The vehicle had front-end damage before the incident).

The three women are being treated for their injuries. Two of them are in critical condition, and the third victim (50-year-old) is now listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or DetroitRewards.tv.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.