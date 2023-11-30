35º
Michigan Lottery: 29-year-old Oakland County man wins $1M on scratch off ticket

Winning ticket bought in Auburn Hills

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Oakland County Man Wins $1 Million Playing Michigan Lottery’s Lucky Match Instant Game (Michigan Lottery)

A 29-year-old Oakland County man is feeling extra lucky this week after claiming a $1 million jackpot from a Michigan Lottery scratch off game.

The 29-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 3700 Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills. The game was the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky Match instant game.

“I bought two instant games after work one night and scratched them when I got home,” the player said. “I didn’t win anything on the first ticket, and I thought the second one was going to be a non-winner too.

“I started scratching the ticket and won on the first line I scratched. I thought the ticket was fake when I revealed the ‘1MIL’ symbol, so I scanned it on the Lottery app. When confetti came up with the amount of $1 million, I thought I was dreaming! I yelled: ‘Wake me up! This can’t be real!’ I called my family right away to tell them the good news.”

The lucky player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to start a business and help his family.

