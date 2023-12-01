Morning 4: What we’ve learned after missing man found dead in vent -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Timeline released after body of missing man was found in vent

A timeline was released by officials about the man who was found inside the ventilation system of a building on Macomb Community College’s campus in Clinton Township.

Officials say a foul odor came from a part of the building on Sunday (Nov. 26), which led to the body of Jason Anthony Thompson, 36, being found in the HVAC system.

Learn more here.

Why Oxford shooter’s sentencing hearing could take a while

The sentencing hearing for the Oxford High School shooter is set to begin in one week, in which he will be punished for the dozens of felonies he was convicted of in connection with the 2021 massacre.

The Oxford shooter is facing a possible sentence of life in prison without the chance for parole after pleading guilty to 24 felony charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism causing death. Four students were murdered in the shooting, while seven other people were injured and countless others impacted.

Read the report here.

Hackers access personal data of 1 million Michiganders in national data breach

A national cybersecurity breach is impacting more than a million Michiganders. Welltok, Inc. is a software company that provides services for Corewell Health’s properties in southeast Michigan and a healthy lifestyle portal for Priority Health.

Read more here.

Sweet revenge: Michigan football 1 win away from Big Ten commissioner’s worst nightmare

Michigan football’s win over Ohio State, after everything that’s happened over the past month, had to feel beyond satisfying for Jim Harbaugh’s team. And now, the Wolverines are just one step away from another dose of sweet revenge.

Nobody knows for sure where the information about Connor Stalions’ sign-stealing operation came from, but everyone knows who had the most to gain from its very strategic and timely exposure. For the first time in decades, Michigan had won back-to-back games against the Buckeyes and went on to conference championships.

Read the report here.