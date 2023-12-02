Morning 4: Traveling nurse from Michigan last seen in California found dead -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

The disappearance of Danielle Stislicki and the trial of Floyd Galloway

It has been seven years since Danielle Stislicki vanished.

Stislicki walked out of her office on Dec. 2, 2016, and was never seen again. Her body has never been found. Floyd Galloway, a security guard who worked in her office, has been charged with her murder. Stislicki’s family has acknowledged that they may never find her body, but they will not stop fighting for justice.

Opioid-laced cocaine cause of ‘mass drug overdose’ on Thanksgiving

Cocaine laced with an opioid, such as fentanyl, is believed to have caused a “mass drug overdose” at Calhoun County home on Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 23, 2023, first responders were called to reports of a mass drug overdose at a home in Battle Creek. At least 10 people were found unresponsive with decreased breathing.

First responders administered naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication, and performed rescue breathing. Seven people were evaluated at a hospital. Everyone survived.

Traveling nurse from Michigan last seen near hiking trail in California found dead

A traveling nurse from Michigan who was last seen near a hiking trail in California was found dead after a search that lasted more than two weeks.

Ann Herford, 66, had been missing since Wednesday, Nov, 15, and was last seen on the Arnold Rim Trail in Calaveras County, California. She was found dead at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 in an area with dense foliage.

Bird flu confirmed in another Michigan flock

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is a very contagious virus that can be spread between flocks through contact with infected birds, equipment, or the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

One of the major indicators of HPAI is sudden death and high death losses. Sick birds may show neurological signs like difficulty walking, lack of appetite, low energy, or lack of vocalization.

