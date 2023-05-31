The disappearance of Danielle Stislicki and the trial of Floyd Galloway

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – It has been seven years since Danielle Stislicki vanished.

Stislicki walked out of her office on Dec. 2, 2016, and was never seen again. Her body has never been found. Floyd Galloway, a security guard who worked in her office, has been charged with her murder.

Stislicki’s family has acknowledged that they may never find her body, but they will not stop fighting for justice.

“There’s overwhelming probable cause that defendant Floyd Galloway Jr. committed that crime,” Judge James Brady, of 47th District Court in Farmington Hills said in 2019.

The day Danielle Stislicki disappeared

Dec. 2, 2016, was a cold Friday night.

Stislicki, 28, left work at around 5 p.m. Witnesses said they saw her leaving the parking lot of her MetLife office on Telegraph Road in Southfield with Galloway.

According to prosecutors, Galloway was known to seek out or flirt with Stislicki, and had previously sent her flowers.

Galloway told police he had worked until 11 p.m. that night. Investigators later learned that Galloway did not work and had called off for a “doctor appointment.”

The witness said that night Galloway was in the parking lot with the hood up on his Buick Regal -- indicating he had car trouble, according to court documents.

Her coworker told police that they later saw Galloway in the passenger seat of Stislicki’s Jeep Renegade. They said Stislicki was leaving the parking lot and waiting to turn north onto Telegraph Road.

Prosecutors said Stislicki’s phone pinged with a cellular tower nearest to Galloway’s home in Berkley.

Stislicki had plans to get to dinner with her best friend that evening but did not show up and did not contact her friend.

She was never seen again.

Jeep Renegade found at her apartment

On Dec. 3, 2016, Stislicki’s Jeep Renegade was found outside her apartment.

Stislicki’s best friend, the one she was supposed to have dinner with the night before, contacted Stislicki’s parents and they went to her apartment in the Independence Green complex in Farmington Hills.

“Just the fact that Dani did not show up for dinner that night -- that alone was completely out of character for her,” Michigan State Police Lt. Sarah Krebbs said in 2020.

When they arrived, they found her vehicle in its normal spot -- just eight feet from her door. Her purse, ID and credit cards were found inside her vehicle. Her phone, a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime with a rose-gold case, and keys were missing. They contacted the police and initiated the first missing person report.

Her belongings and her cat were still in her apartment. Police weren’t sure if she drove the Jeep to her apartment or if someone else did.

On Dec. 19, 2016, police announced that they believed Stislicki was the victim of a crime.

Read Local 4′s original missing person article here: Police seek missing 28-year-old Farmington Hills woman

Floyd Galloway in court Nov. 11, 2017. (WDIV)

Galloway takes lie detector test

Galloway took a lie detector test on Dec. 9, 2016, seven days after Stislicki vanished.

The test was ordered by the attorney that Galloway himself had hired. That attorney had James Hoppe, a former FBI agent, administer the lie detector test.

Something Galloway said during the test disturbed Hoppe so much that he called his personal friend and then chief of police of the Troy police, Gary Mayer, and relayed what he learned during the test.

Mayer shared the information with Farmington Hills police Chief Chuck Nebus, who was investigating the case.

“Chief Nebus typed up a standard form tip sheet they use in all these cases,” prosecutor Danielle Russo Bennetts said. “These officers then go out to a location and recover property belonging to Miss Stislicki.”

Nebus termed the tip anonymous. This tip and the way it was handled would later taint key evidence in the trial against Galloway.

Read: Can you trust the results of a lie detector test?

Investigators search Galloway’s home

On Dec. 22, 2016, police searched Galloway’s home for evidence in Stislicki’s disappearance.

They discovered that a patch of carpet had recently been replaced in his bedroom. They tested the carpet adjacent to the replaced patch and found “very strong support” that Stislicki’s DNA was on the carpet.

Investigators also discovered that Galloway had purchased a new comforter from Bed, Bath, and Beyond on Dec. 4, 2016 -- two days after Stislicki vanished.

Sources told Local 4 that police also removed a car from the garage.

Then-Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus released the following statement on Dec. 23, 2016.

“Farmington Hills detectives and members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab were at a home in Berkley last night investigating the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki. Farmington Hills detectives and investigators from several other agencies have been involved in searches and the collection of evidence at numerous locations over the past three weeks. Detectives, evidence technicians and crime lab personnel from several law enforcement agencies have been working tirelessly and remain committed to finding Danielle and solving this case. The investigation has been progressing since day one. I understand a caring public and media are anxious for information. However, no information will be released regarding the specifics of the case in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.”

Read: Defenders sources: Car, floorboards removed from Berkley home in search for Danielle Stislicki

What prosecutors say happened the night Stislicki vanished

A court document broke down what prosecutors say evidence shows happened the night Stislicki vanished.

8 p.m.: Stislicki’s phone communicates with towers on the route between Galloway’s home and her apartment. Security footage shows a vehicle matching hers moving toward her apartment.

8:40 p.m.: Security camera footage from Tim Horton’s (a 10 minute walk from Stislicki’s apartment) shows Galloway getting coffee and using the business’ phone. Police later found her keys and FitBit in the area between her apartment and the Tim Horton’s.

9 p.m.: Cab driver says she picked up Galloway from Tim Horton’s and dropped him off at an apartment complex about 1,000 feet from the workplace parking lot.

9:35 p.m.: A vehicle matching Galloway’s was found on security cameras driving toward his home.

Read: One of last people to see Danielle Stislicki testifies he saw her with Floyd Galloway

Floyd Galloway at Tim Horton's on Dec. 2, 2016. (WDIV)

Galloway pleads guilty to assault, attempted rape

On June 27, 2017, Galloway was arrested in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a jogger in Hines Park.

Photo: Sketch of suspect in attempted sexual assault (MSP)

Read: Livonia police release sketch of man suspected in Hines Park sexual assault

Galloway told a judge on Nov. 21, 2017, that he had tried to rape a woman on Sept. 4, 2016 when she was jogging at Hines Park in Livonia.

The woman testified that she went jogging at about 6 p.m. that day. She said she ran 4-and-a-half miles in Hines Park before turning around to go back to her car.

She said she took a path into a secluded, wooded area and saw Galloway approaching her on the path. She said as they passed each other, he turned around and grabbed her from behind. A struggle ensued.

She said he had an arm around her neck and dragged her into the woods. She testified that he got on top of her and she yelled at him, “What do you want? Why are you doing this? What do you want?”

She said Galloway answered, “I just want sex.”

She said he began to punch and choke her. She pleaded with him to let her go and said she had a family and a daughter. He then told her that he would let her go and left.

When he left she flagged down two cars along Hines Drive and called 911. The 911 call can be heard below.

Galloway pleaded guilty to assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and kidnapping. He was sentenced on Dec. 8, 2017, and his earliest release date is June 26, 2033.

“I saw a woman jogging on a path I was walking on,” Galloway said. “As she passed me I pulled her to the ground from behind, putting my arm around her neck . . . I began hitting her and choking her. I did all of this in order to have sex with her. After a few minutes I got off of her, let her go and I ran away. I did not have sex with her.”

Police search Hines Park for Danielle Stislicki

On July 19, 2017, police searched Hines Park.

Several agencies were involved in the search, including the FBI, Farmington Hills police, Livonia police, and Michigan State police. Around 14 cadaver dogs were used.

“Law enforcement authorities have expressed since day one that Danielle Stislicki was a victim of a crime,” said Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus. “The facts of the case lead us to believe she is not alive. Several air, land, and water searches have been conducted at various places throughout the investigation. Hines Park is being searched as the result of a recent Livonia and Farmington Hills joint investigation. This investigation has led to criminal charges in Livonia against Floyd Galloway, a 30-year-old resident of Berkley. Because the Livonia incident occurred in Hines Park, it is a location that requires searching. There is no specific information or evidence that leads us to believe Danielle’s remains are in the park.”

Police searched for any signs of her remains at the park -- including items such as a suitcase, trunk, luggage, bags, her blue Eddie Bauer 3-in-1 jacket, a black zip up, jeans and a pair of burgundy boots.

Investigators believed her body could have been wrapped in a tan and brown striped comforter. Since she vanished, police have searched woods, parks and bodies of water.

Read: Danielle Stislicki missing case: Hines Park search underway

Galloway ordered to stand trial

Galloway was ordered to stand trial in Stislicki’s murder on Sept. 10, 2019. At a hearing, a judge ruled that there was enough evidence to send Galloway to trial in her murder. At that point, it had been nearly three years since she vanished.

“There’s overwhelming probable cause that defendant Floyd Galloway Jr. committed that crime,” said Judge James Brady, of 47th District Court in Farmington Hills.

Prosecutors used phone records that showed Galloway and Stislicki were together the night she vanished. They also showed the surveillance video showing Galloway near her home.

“It was satisfying,” said Ann Stislicki, Danielle Stislicki’s mother. “He looked at us. He looked at the witnesses that were up rather than cowardly looking down. But he did not look up or around when he left the courtroom.”

Read: Floyd Galloway to stand trial in murder of Danielle Stislicki

The trial continues

On Aug. 17, 2022, Galloway appeared for a virtual motion hearing. His attorneys were requesting the judge to wave prosecutors’ privileged information and materials, arguing that it’s possible they don’t have access to all of the discovery relevant to the case.

The Oakland County Circuit Court judge denied the defense’s motion Wednesday and said she felt confident that the attorneys are in possession of all necessary materials and that they have been for at least one year.

The next court date was tentatively scheduled for Oct. 12. It’s The defense was asked to file any desired motions regarding evidence suppression within the next four weeks.

Read more: Judge denies defense’s motion in Stislicki murder case; next court date scheduled

Judge rules to suppress key evidence in murder case

On Nov. 17, 2022, a judge ruled to suppress key evidence in the murder case because of how it was obtained.

The decision to suppress the evidence surrounds attorney-client privilege. Galloway allegedly made an admission to the person who was conducting a lie detector test on behalf of his then-attorney. That alleged admission made its way back to investigators, who used the information to seize key evidence in the case.

Because of how it was obtained, that evidence will not be presented during Galloway’s murder trial. This is a major win for Galloway’s defense. Stislicki’s family said they are “disappointed” in the decision.

“Our family is disappointed on these results and will continue to support the judicial appeal process and effort for the true story to be told. “The public should also be aware that Floyd is currently in prison for sexually attacking a jogger, that was fortunate to escape, just three months before Danielle went missing.” Ann Stislicki

What evidence will be suppressed?

Galloway’s attorney at the time had him take a lie detector test. James Hoppe conducted the test, he was so disturbed by what Galloway told him that he shared that information with then Troy police Chief Gary Mayer.

Mayer shared the information with Farmington Hills police Chief Chuck Nebu, who was investigating the case. Nebus had his detectives search for clues, and because of what Galloway shared with the lie detector operator, much evidence was found.

Investigators found Stislicki’s Fitbit, keys and obtained forensic data from cell phones. They also obtained testimony of Galloway being spotted at a nearby Tim Horton’s, surveillance video and phone records from the coffee shop and evidence of a cab ride Galloway took that night from where near where Stislicki vanished.

That evidence will not be presented during the trial. A judge ruled that it was seized as a direct result of investigators obtaining privileged information.

The judge concluded that police intentionally intruded on the privileged relationship and used the information to locate and seize evidence. The judge said, “the court finds the actions of the government were outrageous.”

“Judge McMillan sent a message to law enforcement and to the attorney general that outrageous conduct in violation of defendant’s due process rights will not be tolerated,” Galloway’s attorney said.

---> Updates to this case will be posted here