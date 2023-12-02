Southgate man convicted on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of minor

A federal jury has convicted a Southgate man on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child, coercion, enticement of a minor, and receipt of child pornography.

A federal jury has convicted a Southgate man on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child, coercion, enticement of a minor, and receipt of child pornography.

Nopphadon Ninsawat, 32, was convicted following a four-day jury trial. Evidence presented at trial demonstrated that the defendant met the 15-year-old victim on Snapchat.

After communicating for some time, the teen’s mother discovered their communication and called Ninsawat to tell him that her child was 15 years old.

The 32-year-old promised not to have further contact with the teen, but he did not honor his promise. Within one day, Ninsawat began requesting that the child produce sexually explicit images on Instagram’s “Vanishing Mode,” even though the 15-year-old no longer wanted to.

The teen’s mother found the communications and notified the Gibraltar Police Department.

“This defendant persuaded a vulnerable child to create and send him sexually explicit images,” said United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. “I applaud the bravery of the victim for testifying about the defendant’s conduct in this case. The jury’s verdict will help us secure the significant sentence warranted by the defendant’s conduct.”

“This predator will spend a significant amount of time behind bars thanks to the efforts of this survivor and their family,” said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie M. Salazar. “This case not only highlights the danger that predators pose online, but also the efforts that we must take as parents and community members to have open conservations with our children about coming forward to report predatory behavior online.”

Sentencing is set for March 13, 2024. Ninsawat faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.