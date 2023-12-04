Woman arrested while trying to shoplift during police event at Walmart in Livingston County

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman suspected of retail fraud was arrested while allegedly trying to shoplift during a “Shop with a Cop” event in Livingston County.

Michigan State Police said the incident happened on Saturday in Genoa Township at the “Shop with a Cop” event at the Walmart.

The event benefits children who might not receive presents for Christmas or who may need positive reinforcement with police officers. Each child is paired with a local police officer and paraded to Walmart with lights and sirens. At Walmart, they are given money to spend on anything on their Christmas wish list and have their picture taken with Santa.

During the event on Saturday, police were alerted by Walmart staff that a woman was attempting to steal $727.86 worth of items from the store, according to MSP. This was happening at the same time there were around 75 officers working the event from different local agencies, with children.

The trooper who was told about the woman was able to track the suspect to the Walmart parking lot, where she had parked right next to all of the patrol vehicles.

The 62-year-old woman was arrested on the scene and was lodged at the Livingston County Jail.