1 teen, 2 minors charged in Canton armed robbery

CANTON, Mich. – An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing multiple felony charges in connection with an armed robbery in Canton.

According to authorities, it happened at about 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, on Michigan Avenue. Police said the suspects met up with the victim in a parking lot for a personal sale that ended with the victim being assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

After the suspects fled on Michigan Avenue, police said the victim followed in his vehicle. At one point, shots were reportedly fired from people in the suspect vehicle, which eventually crashed in a ditch.

Four people fled the vehicle on foot, but nearby police officers were able to apprehend them.

18-year-old Jason Marqavis Smith was charged Monday, Dec. 4, with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, discharge of firearm from a vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash. He is expected to return to court Dec. 15.

The two minors are being charged with armed robbery and felonious assault. They will be processed through the juvenile court system.