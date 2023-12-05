Morning 4: Father says son who drowned in Oakland County pond amid police encounter was a good kid -- and more news

The body of a 16-year-old boy was found Dec. 3, 2023, in an Oakland County pond hours after he fled from police responding to a situation.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Father says teen found dead in Oakland County pond was ‘great kid’ with ‘biggest heart’

The father of a 16-year-old boy who was found dead in an Oakland County pond Sunday says his son died amid a “childish prank” gone wrong, leaving a huge hole in the family.

4 adoptive parents face dozens of child abuse charges in mid-Michigan

Four adoptive parents living in mid-Michigan are each facing numerous charges in an alleged scheme to adopt children for financial gain and abuse them.

Here’s the Michigan weather outlook for December 2023

Will we have a cold, snowy December in Michigan, or one of those weird, warm months to end the year?

Detroit violent crime hits record low: Here’s why

The rate of certain violent crimes has significantly dropped in Detroit this year. In fact, some of the numbers are the lowest they’ve been in six decades.

