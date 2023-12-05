Here’s the Michigan weather outlook for December 2023

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 6: Pedestrians cross Woodward Avenue as it snows as the area deals with record breaking freezing weather January 6, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

Will we have a cold, snowy December in Michigan, or one of those weird, warm months to end the year?

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center released its December outlook for the entire country, showing the probability for colder or warmer temps, and more or less precipitation, based on averages.

December temperature expectations for Michigan

The NOAA outlook predicts a higher probability for above average temperatures in Michigan and for all of the Midwest in December. In fact, pretty much the entire Lower 48, outside of the Southwest region, is expected to see above average temperatures. The predictions are based on probability vs. normal averages.

The average high temperature in Detroit in December is around 37 degrees.

Monthly Temperature Outlook. (NOAA)

December precipitation expectations for Michigan

The NOAA outlook calls for equal chances the Lower Peninsula sees average precipitation levels for December, with below average precipitation possible in the Upper Peninsula and northern Great Lakes region.

The Detroit area has averaged about 2.2 inches of precipitation in December since 1991.

Monthly Precipitation Outlook. (NOAA)

