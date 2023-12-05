38º
Join Insider

Weather

Here’s the Michigan weather outlook for December 2023

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Michigan Weather, Weather Outlooks
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 6: Pedestrians cross Woodward Avenue as it snows as the area deals with record breaking freezing weather January 6, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images) (Joshua Lott, 2014 Getty Images)

Will we have a cold, snowy December in Michigan, or one of those weird, warm months to end the year?

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center released its December outlook for the entire country, showing the probability for colder or warmer temps, and more or less precipitation, based on averages.

December temperature expectations for Michigan

Monthly Temperature Outlook. (NOAA)

December precipitation expectations for Michigan

  • The NOAA outlook calls for equal chances the Lower Peninsula sees average precipitation levels for December, with below average precipitation possible in the Upper Peninsula and northern Great Lakes region.
  • The Detroit area has averaged about 2.2 inches of precipitation in December since 1991.
Monthly Precipitation Outlook. (NOAA)

---> How El Niño could impact Michigan snow, cold this winter

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad has proudly been with WDIV/ClickOnDetroit since 2013. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters, and helps lead the WDIV Insider team. He's a big sports fan and is constantly sipping Lions Kool-Aid.

email

twitter

instagram