Victim shares emotional experience during sentencing of man in Troy parking lot assault

TROY, Mich. – A woman who was attacked in a Target parking lot made her voice heard for the first time in public with a passionate plea for justice.

She was in court Tuesday, Dec. 5, for the sentencing of Andrew Hall.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including aggravated assault and strangulation.

Amanda Pasionke was attacked in July at the Target in Troy on Coolidge Road. She fought back, called for help and Hall ran off as a witness approached. She believes Hall was looking for a small weak woman to control and the mother detailed what went through her mind as she was attacked.

“This man stalked Target parking lot for 40 minutes until he thought he found a small weak woman for him to control, but as he now knows I am strong and I am a fighter,” Pasionke said, standing just feet away from Hall in the courtroom.

Hall was sentenced Tuesday in connection with the attack.

“On that day, he ripped open my door as I was trying to shut it. Told me to be quiet, placed a gun to my head and demanded that I get in my back seat,” Pasionke recalled. “This was not an option so I immediately grabbed the gun from my head and fought.”

As Hall was beating her in her car, she kept fighting for her life and for her baby boy.

“He forced himself on top of me and began strangling me in order to silence my screams squeezing and pushing his entire weight onto my neck so I couldn’t breathe. Beautiful images of my life flashed and I was so sad that I wasn’t going to see my baby boy turn one, but that thankfully at least I got to be his mom for 10 months,” Pasionke said. “As I was dying, I stared into his eyes because I wanted to make sure that he would never forget my face and I hope it haunts him because the thought of never seeing my loved ones again and being beaten and strangled to death by him haunts me every single day.”

In his confession, Hall reportedly said that it was Pasionke’s fighting and screaming that prompted him to stop and flee.

Hall was sentenced to 27-40 years in prison. He’s already serving a 40-60-year sentence for second-degree murder in the death of a woman found in Detroit just days after his assault in Troy.