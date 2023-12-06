38º
Join Insider

Local News

Bomb squad called to Livingston County home after resident reports World War II munition

Bomb squad determined that the munition was inert

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Livingston County, Fowlerville, Handy Township
World War II anti-aircraft munition. (Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – The bomb squad was called to a Livingston County home after the resident called 911 to report that they had a World War II anti-aircraft munition.

At 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, Livingston County deputies responded to a home in the 3000 block of Cemetery Road in Handy Township to investigate.

The homeowner, a 55-year-old Fowlerville resident, said he found the munition at a family member’s home in northern Michigan and drove it home to call police. He said that he was not sure if it was a live munition.

Livingston County deputies secured the home and contacted the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. The bomb squad determined on scene that the munition was inert, and not a live round.

Fowlerville schools were placed into a shelter in place for one hour while the munition was investigated. The sheriff’s office said that if residents find explosives they should immediately call 911 and not touch the item.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter