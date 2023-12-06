Bomb squad called to Livingston County home after resident reports World War II munition

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – The bomb squad was called to a Livingston County home after the resident called 911 to report that they had a World War II anti-aircraft munition.

At 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, Livingston County deputies responded to a home in the 3000 block of Cemetery Road in Handy Township to investigate.

The homeowner, a 55-year-old Fowlerville resident, said he found the munition at a family member’s home in northern Michigan and drove it home to call police. He said that he was not sure if it was a live munition.

Livingston County deputies secured the home and contacted the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. The bomb squad determined on scene that the munition was inert, and not a live round.

Fowlerville schools were placed into a shelter in place for one hour while the munition was investigated. The sheriff’s office said that if residents find explosives they should immediately call 911 and not touch the item.