Woman found guilty of hitting family of 3 head-on in Macomb County, lying to cops

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A drunken driver crashed head-on into a family of three in Macomb County and then lied to police about who had been driving the car, according to prosecutors.

The crash happened June 25, 2020, in Chesterfield Township.

Officials accused Shanara Kortezarae Reed, 32, of being the at-fault driver who struck a family’s car head-on. She then lied to police officers, saying someone else had been driving, authorities said.

Reed was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and arrested after further investigation.

Prosecutors charged Reed with operating while intoxicated causing serious impairment, driving with a suspended license causing serious impairment, lying to a peace officer, and moving violation causing serious impairment.

The first two charges are five-year felonies, the lying charge is a two-year high court misdemeanor, and the moving violation is a 93-day misdemeanor.

A Macomb County jury convicted Reed on all charges Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, after a four-day trial.

“The Macomb County jury delivered a resounding verdict that shows our resolve to protect our community and seek justice for the victims,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.