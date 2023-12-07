What we know about murder of guest at Oakland County hotel

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Police have revealed much more information about the murder of a man who was staying at an Oakland County hotel, including who was charged.

Shooting details

Officers were called around 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, to the 1100 block of Doris Road in Auburn Hills for a shooting involving someone staying at the Suburban Studio Hotel.

The call came from Malcolm Otis Draper, 24, of Pontiac. Draper told police that he had shot someone, according to authorities.

When they arrived, officers found Anthony Russell Holcomb, 47, of Auburn Hills, suffering from a gunshot wound. Auburn Hills firefighters rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Draper cooperated with authorities and was taken into custody by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. He and the gun were turned over to Auburn Hills police.

Men knew each other

Investigators determined Draper and Holcomb knew each other, and the shooting was sparked by some type of altercation.

This is believed to have been an isolated incident, so there is no further danger to the public, according to authorities.

Nobody else was involved, and no other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.

Charges

On Wednesday, Draper was charged with one count of homicide -- open murder, which allows a jury to determine the degree of murder at a trial.

He was arraigned at 52/3 District Court in Rochester Hills and denied bond.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21.