Annual lighting in Detroit ensues amid tight security, small protest during celebration of Hanukkah

DETROIT – In the shadow of the attack on Israel and now the land war in Gaza, the annual Menorah lighting in Detroit went off amid tight security and a small protest.

Thursday (Dec. 7) was the 13th annual Menorah in the D event.

“We have to come together, we have to be strong, we can’t be deterred,” said Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov.

The emphasis Thursday night was on joy and bringing light to the darkness.

Detroit police had security on the ground and in the air. Police were highly visible. There were no problems, but there was a brief protest outside of the event calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. It didn’t disrupt the program.

The lighting went off without a hitch. Special guests included Israelis whose family members are being held hostage by Hamas. Despite the turmoil and pain the current crisis in the Middle East is causing, those in attendance say Menorah in the D was a night of celebration and gratitude.

“It felt great to be around your people, it’s a special evening,” said Rob Kalman. “It’s a holiday, and there’s so much darkness around us, it’s so good to see people dancing and smiling, visiting with people enjoying themselves, seeing friends and family it’s a great experience.”