Oakland County Child Killer: Lead investigator shares insight about where case stands

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Investigators have exhausted many leads while trying to solve the Oakland County Child Killer case.
At least four children were killed between 1976 and 1977, and investigators have been working for decades to determine who the serial killer is.
A lead investigator in the case, Cory Williams, said that DNA is a large part of the investigation, and he is excited about new DNA technology that could help develop profiles in the future.
