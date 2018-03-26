Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger allegedly kicked employee; 2 criminal investigations opened today

Deputies at the Macomb County Clerk's Office after Karen Spranger allegedly kicked an employee on Monday, March 26, 2018. (WDIV)

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger allegedly kicked an employee Monday morning at the clerk's office sparking a second criminal investigation opened against her on the same day.

Four Macomb County sheriff's deputies were called to the clerk's office after a member of the county executive's office asked for her to be removed from the building.

It was alleged that Spranger was harassing an employee. The employee went to her immediate supervisor while Spranger allegedly stood outside the office and blocked the doorway when the employee attempted to leave. Spranger is accused of kicking the employee when she tried to leave the room.

Evidence technicians are looking at security video.

BREAKING: Four sheriff’s deputies are at the Macomb County Clerk’s office. It’s alleged the clerk, Karen Spranger, kicked an employee. A member of the county executive’s office is asking to have her removed from the building. #Local4 pic.twitter.com/krAMT3cMAn — Jason Colthorp (@JasonColthorp) March 26, 2018

The employee was visibly upset when she left for the day.

Jackie Ryan

Register of Deeds, Jackie Ryan, said Donald Trump has already sent U.S. Marshals to help with the situation. When pressed for specific details, she didn't say how many U.S. Marshals were on the way to Macomb County or what their role would be.

The incident comes on the same day as a separate criminal investigation involving travel expenditures. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding a trip to Washington, D.C. for a conference in which Spranger allegedly took a non-county employee, Niki Brandenburg, and paid her $650 admission with the county's credit card. Ryan says they received permission from the county's finance department.

Both investigations are ongoing.

"She is the Mother of Anarchy," said Mark Deldin, deputy executive of Macomb County. "There is just no middle ground on anything."

Ryan alleges Deldin threatened her verbally Saturday. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office confirmed a complaint was filed and the case was already closed with "no crime" was committed.

