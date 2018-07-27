Man admits to committing bank robberies in Auburn Hills, Utica and Illinois, police say

Aurburn Hills police say Adam Taylor Wright has admitted to comitting three bank robberies in Southeast Michigan and Illinois. (Auburn Hills Police Department)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - A man was arrested and admitted to committing three bank robberies in Southeast Michigan and Illinois over a two week period, authorities said.

Adam Taylor Wright was arrested Thursday and admitted to robbing Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union in Auburn Hills earlier that day. The man also admitted to robbing a Chase Bank in Utica on July 14, and a credit union in Joliet, Illinois on July 23.

The Auburn Hills robbery occurred about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, police said. According to an affidavit, the robber entered the credit union, approached a bank employee and demanded all of the money in his drawer, stating, "Give me all your money or I will shoot you in the face." The robber was given approximately $10,400 before fleeing out the front door and through the parking lot.

Still shots from the credit union's surveillance video were released in an effort to identify the suspect.

A probation agent identified Wright, a parolee under the agent's supervision, as the suspect, according to the affidavit.

Auburn Hills police arrested Wright under probable cause hours after the robbery. Authorities said that Wright admitted to the Auburn Hills robbery, as well as the robberies in Utica and Illinois, during an interview.

Wright was previously convicted for bank robberies in 2004 and 2011.

