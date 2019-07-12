Man charged in shooting of two adults, assault of two children on Mackenzie Street in Detroit

DETROIT - Daryl Michael Edwards, 24, was charged Friday in connection with the shooting of a 39-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, and assaults on the woman's 8-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.

According to authorities, police were dispatched at about 5 a.m. Tuesday to a house in the 7100 block of Mackenzie Street. When they entered the home, police said they observed a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They also observed a young boy suffering from stab wounds to his ear and hand and a young girl with an injury to her nose.

The woman's 11-year-old son was in the home at the time of the attacks, but was able to escape and call police.

Police said Edwards shot the man multiple times before shooting the woman in the head. It is further alleged that he cut the 8-year-old boy with a knife and hit the 3-year-old girl. The victims were all transported to a local hospital for treatment of their wounds.

The children are expected to recover. The 8-year-old is in stable condition and the 3-year-old has been released from the hospital.

Edwards fled the location on foot and was arrested by the Detroit police Wednesday afternoon.

Edwards has been charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts each of home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felony firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

“The allegations in this case are unsettling because, in this defendant’s world, being rejected meant that his ex-girlfriend and her male friend should be violently assaulted," said Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy. "Beyond tragic.”

