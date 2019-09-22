Taylor family demands answers after mother of 2 found dead in Dearborn field

TAYLOR, Mich. - A Taylor family is heartbroken over the death of their 34-year-old daughter, Sherry Ann Kietrys.

Kietrys' was found unresponsive Friday in a field near Paul Street and the Southfield Freeway, not far from Ford World Headquarters.

Police are investigating Kietrys' death as a homicide.

Speaking with Local 4, Kietrys' mother, Cecilia Cummins, had grief in her voice.

"Oh my gosh," Cummins said. "It's been devastating and heartbreaking."

Cummins said it's hard to grasp the reality of situation and the family can't make sense of why someone would kill the mother of two.

"We're asking the community if they know anything to come forth and give us any information," said Kietrys' godmother, Lisa Bowers.

A fundraiser is being held to help the family pay for funeral costs. It will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Knights of Columbus, located at 4381 Larkins St. in Detroit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.

