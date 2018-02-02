Man charged with stealing vehicle in Pontiac, fleeing sheriff's deputies

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 19-year-old Pontiac man was arraigned Wednesday after he stole a vehicle and wouldn't stop for Oakland County sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

Deshawn Martin Simpson faces five felony counts, including unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, third degree fleeing a police officer, injuring or harassing a police animal while committing a crime, and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Simpson stole a white GMC Jimmy from a Happy's Pizza, in the area of North Perry and Pike streets in Pontiac, on Jan. 26, authorities said. The vehicle's owner called 911 and followed Simpson in her sister's vehicle, authorities said.

Authorities originally believed there was a carjacking, but it was determined it was auto theft.

Deputies were able to locate the stolen vehicle on M-59, west of Rochester Road. They attempted to stop the vehicle with lights and sirens activated, but Simpson continued to drive to Utica, they said,

He made a turnaround onto west M-59, east of Van Dyke, where a pit maneuver was initiated to stop the vehicle, authorities said.

Simpson ran from the vehicle and was chased on foot. During the pursuit, he had a large, "Rambo" style knife, authorities said. He was shot in the buttocks by deputies.

Authorities said Simpson was transported to a hospital and was in good condition. He is due back in court Tuesday.

Simpson is on probation for a firearms or dangerous weapons conviction. He has also been arrested for unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, larceny from an auto and larceny in a building, authorities said.

