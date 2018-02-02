Man charged with stealing vehicle in Pontiac, fleeing sheriff's deputies

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 19-year-old Pontiac man was arraigned Wednesday after he stole a vehicle and wouldn't stop for Oakland County sheriff's deputies, authorities said.
Deshawn Martin Simpson faces five felony counts, including unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, third degree fleeing a police officer, injuring or harassing a police animal while committing a crime, and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.
Simpson stole a white GMC Jimmy from a Happy's Pizza, in the area of North Perry and Pike streets in Pontiac, on Jan. 26, authorities said. The vehicle's owner called 911 and followed Simpson in her sister's vehicle, authorities said.
A chase that started with a stolen vehicle in Pontiac on Jan. 26, 2018 ended with the suspect being shot in Utica. (WDIV)
Authorities originally believed there was a carjacking, but it was determined it was auto theft.
Deputies were able to locate the stolen vehicle on M-59, west of Rochester Road. They attempted to stop the vehicle with lights and sirens activated, but Simpson continued to drive to Utica, they said,
He made a turnaround onto west M-59, east of Van Dyke, where a pit maneuver was initiated to stop the vehicle, authorities said.
Simpson ran from the vehicle and was chased on foot. During the pursuit, he had a large, "Rambo" style knife, authorities said. He was shot in the buttocks by deputies.
Authorities said Simpson was transported to a hospital and was in good condition. He is due back in court Tuesday.
Simpson is on probation for a firearms or dangerous weapons conviction. He has also been arrested for unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, larceny from an auto and larceny in a building, authorities said.
