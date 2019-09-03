Person of interest in fatal shooting at Detroit nightclub released from custody

The investigation into the death of a man killed while trying to break up a fight at a Detroit nightclub in June continues.

Police arrested a man Friday who was wanted for killing Santo Williams on June 23 in the parking lot of Cartier Lounge on Detroit's east side.

Williams left behind a 5-year-old daughter.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's office received a warrant request from police but it was returned, police expected to investigate further. Police were not able to hold the man in custody any longer so he was released.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.