Man wanted in connection with three Oakland County armed robberies

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Police believe one man could be responsible for one attempted robbery and three armed robberies that have occurred in Oakland County in the past week.

According to authorities, the robber, wearing all black clothing and a mask, entered a Subway restaurant on Walton Boulevard in Pontiac on Saturday at approximately 8:50 p.m. and pointed a handgun at an employee, demanding the contents of the cash register. The woman behind the counter was able to activate the panic alarm when the robber's attention was drawn to a man leaving the restroom.

Suspect left on foot with approximately $100.

Neither victim was injured during the incident. Deputies processed the scene but were unable to recover any physical evidence, nor were they able to review the store's surveillance video. Detectives were notified and will be continuing with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 248-370-9444.

