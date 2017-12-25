Pontiac police seek man after attempted armed robbery at Thrifty Flowers

Police believe the man who robbed Thrifty Flowers on Dec. 24 may be responsible for at least three other robberies in the area. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery.

According to authorities, a woman working at Thrifty Flowers on Telegraph Road went outside through a side door to take a cigarette break. As she exited the store, she observed a man come around the corner of the building. The man had a handgun.

Police said the woman quickly went back into the store, locking the door behind her before the suspect could enter, and then called the police.

Deputies searched the area for the man. A K-9 unit was able to briefly catch his scent, but lost it near Voorheis Street.

Police believe that the man may be the same man whorobbed a Subway and a Little Caesars on Saturday and a Dollar General on Sunday.

